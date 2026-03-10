Assam's Power Generation Has Risen Steadily Since 2020-21, Rajya Sabha Data Shows

Assam has recorded a steady and consistent rise in domestic power generation since 2020-21, according to data presented in the Rajya Sabha on Monday by Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik, in response to a question from MP A.A. Rahim on electricity production across states over the past five years.
The data tells a contrasting story for the three northeastern states covered — with Assam on a clear upward trajectory, while Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have seen their output fluctuate year on year.
Assam generated a total of 50,541.03 million units (MU) between 2020-21 and 2025-26 (as of January 2026), with annual output rising almost every year.
The year-by-year figures are as follows — 6,020.50 MU in 2020-21, 8,398.89 MU in 2021-22, 9,153.69 MU in 2022-23, 9,429.34 MU in 2023-24, 9,708.30 MU in 2024-25, and 7,830.29 MU in 2025-26 up to January 2026. The current year's figure is expected to rise further by March end.
Arunachal Pradesh generated a total of 25,144.85 MU over the same period, but the trend has been less consistent. Output rose from 3,453.44 MU in 2020-21 to a peak of 4,845.79 MU in 2022-23, before declining to 4,280.73 MU in 2023-24, 4,207.04 MU in 2024-25, and 4,194.44 MU in 2025-26 as of January 2026.
Meghalaya produced a total of 6,014.16 MU across the six-year period — the lowest among the three states — and has seen its output move up and down without a clear directional trend.
Annual generation figures were 1,208.78 MU in 2020-21, 886.50 MU in 2021-22, 1,052.41 MU in 2022-23, 875.13 MU in 2023-24, 1,022.33 MU in 2024-25, and 969.11 MU in 2025-26 as of January 2026.
At the national level, Minister Naik stated that India produced 15,33,470.45 MU of electricity in the financial year 2025-26 as of January 2026 — reflecting the country's growing energy output as demand continues to rise across sectors.