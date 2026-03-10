Assam's Power Generation Has Risen Steadily Since 2020-21, Rajya Sabha Data Shows

Assam has recorded a steady and consistent rise in domestic power generation since 2020-21, according to data presented in the Rajya Sabha on Monday by Union Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik, in response to a question from MP A.A. Rahim on electricity production across states over the past five years.

The data tells a contrasting story for the three northeastern states covered — with Assam on a clear upward trajectory, while Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya have seen their output fluctuate year on year.

