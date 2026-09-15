Assam’s Railway Network Now 100% Electrified: CM Sarma

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today expressed his happiness over the electrification of the entire railway network in Assam.

The CM said, "Assam's railway network is now completely 100% electrified. With the completion of electrification of the 169 kilometer long Lumding-Badarpur mountain area, Assam has achieved this historic milestone in railway electrification journey. In Assam, which many areas were not associated with Broadgauze Railway Network before 2014, this prosperity that Assam has achieved today is certainly remarkable. This historic transformation is possible for Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi, who has been working tirelessly to bring Assam forward equally with other developed states of the country."

"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Union Railway Minister Mr. Ashwini Vaishnav for successfully completing this important mission. In addition to this campaign at various times since 2014, I express my heartfelt gratitude to respected Sripiyush Gowel and Srisuresh Prabhu", the CM added.

Also Read: Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Condemns Extra-Judicial Killings, Says They Can Never Be Justified