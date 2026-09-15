Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Condemns Extra-Judicial Killings, Says They Can Never Be Justified

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: "Extra-judicial killings are always against the Constitution. This can never be justified. Not only the courts, but everyone associated with human rights should oppose it." Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan made this remark on the sidelines of a 'Workshop on Practical Litigation' at Guwahati's historic J.B. Law College (Jnanadabhiram Barua Law College).

Justice Bhuyan highlighted at the workshop the significance of practical exposure, professional ethics and a sound understanding of legal procedures in shaping competent advocates. He reiterated the importance of the law and the Constitution. He clearly stated that the law of the country always operates according to the Constitution.

Justice Bhuyan explained in simple terms that law is not a complex science, stating, "Law is not a rocket science. An accused cannot be convicted solely on the basis of circumstantial evidence. In any case, the court must convict an accused beyond reasonable doubt." Appealing to the new generation of lawyers, he said that it does not matter how much money a lawyer earns through their profession. They must be accountable to society. He also admitted that if he got the opportunity to practise as a lawyer again, he would spend more time in trial court.

Immediately after this, he expressed concern regarding the cases that have been pending for a long time in the Indian judicial system. He gave an example that 95 per cent of cases are settled in America. In contrast, in India, especially in places like the Allahabad High Court, there are up to nearly 300 cases against a single judge, which becomes extremely difficult for a judge to handle. Recalling religious sentiments and an old speech of former Chief Minister Sarat Chandra Sinha, the judge stated that the judiciary must not follow what millions or the majority of people are saying. "Ninety-nine per cent of people may take one side, but the court might consider the view of that 1 per cent to be correct if they have the legal truth on their side." This remark by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has once again reminded everyone of the commitment toward the current judicial system, human rights, and the rule of law.

On the sidelines of the workshop, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan opined that extrajudicial killings are strictly unconstitutional and can never be justified or supported under any circumstances. "Encounter philosophy is a criminal philosophy. It cannot be a part of policing. Police should play a vital role in upholding public confidence," he said.

The event also featured insightful addresses by Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma (former judge of Gauhati High Court), Prof. R. C. Borpatragohain (former advocate general of Assam), and Dhiraj Kumar Kalita, Secretary of the District Legal Service Authority (Metro). The workshop aimed to provide law students with practical insights into litigation, legal practice and the functioning of the justice delivery system.

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