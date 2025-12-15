Assam's Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty to Head Press Club of India

New Delhi: Senior journalist Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty has been elected President of the Press Club of India (PCI), marking a watershed moment in the institution’s 68-year history. She is the first woman and the first journalist from the Northeast to break the glass ceiling and get elected to the top post in PCI's history. Barooah, who hails from Assam, secured 1,019 votes against 129 polled by her nearest rival, Atul Mishra. (Agencies)

