ASSEB announces HSLC 2027 exam form fill-up from October 12

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major development, candidates appearing for the upcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2027 will have to submit a photograph showing the present status of the tree planted by them at the time of admission to Class IX.

This was stated in a notification issued by Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, announcing the schedule for online form fill-up for candidates appearing in the HSLC examination.

As per the notification issued by the board, the online form-filling process will begin on October 12, 2026, and continue till November 10, 2026, through the online examination portal sebaregistration.org.

The last date for online payment or generation of challan has been fixed as November 12, while candidates/schools making payment through SBI challan can deposit the requisite fees at an SBI branch till November 16. Any corrections in the online checklist must be uploaded by November 19. The board has specifically stated that subject corrections will not be permitted after November 19.

The board has fixed the examination fee at Rs 700 per candidate, while a practical examination fee of Rs 150, wherever applicable, and a centre fee of Rs 350 will also be payable. Candidates' bank details must be provided during form fill-up.

ASSEB said the user ID and password for the online examination portal will remain the same as those used for the Class IX registration portal. Schools that have lost their credentials have been asked to contact the member secretary of ASSEB Division-I regional office.

The board has also announced that the portal for entering internal assessment (IA) marks for HSLC 2027 candidates will open from December 14, 2026. All affiliated schools will have to enter the IA marks of their respective candidates.

The ASSEB clarified that candidates can complete their HSLC 2027 form fill-up only through the parent school where their Class IX registration was completed. Students whose registration has not yet been transferred will not be permitted to fill up the form through another institution.

The board further stated that candidates who have not appeared in any of the Class X internal examinations, including unit tests and the half-yearly examination, will not be eligible to appear in the HSLC Examination 2027.

Meanwhile, parents or guardians seeking the exemption of examination fee will have to submit an application to the head of the institution. School authorities must verify the authenticity of the documents before granting the exemption.

As per the Assam Government notification of November 14, 2025, examination fee exemption will be available to eligible candidates of government, provincialised and recognised venture schools whose parents' annual income from all sources is Rs 4 lakh or below. The exemption applies to candidates who registered in Class IX in 2024-2025.

The board warned that students who have been registered with a school while simultaneously studying in another institution will not be eligible for the fee exemption. If such an exemption is found to have been wrongly granted, the candidate's result may be withheld and action may be taken against the head of the institution.

For examination centres, the board will release the centre fee of Rs 350 per candidate in due course. Centre in-charges will have to provide the bank details of the examination account through the online examination portal.

In addition, every institution will have to pay an annual recognition fee of Rs 1,000.

The board said detailed instructions for form fill-up will be available on the online examination portal, while helpline numbers will also be provided on the portal.

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