Atul Bora and Ajanta Neog pledge to materialize CM’s vision of prosperous Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Both Atul Bora and Ajanta Neog, who took oath as ministers today, said that they would continue to work under Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to make Assam prosperous and strong.

Both Bora and Neog were cabinet colleagues of Dr Sarma in his first term as the chief minister. The duo made it to the Assembly again from the Golaghat district – the former from the Bokakhat LAC and the latter from the Golaghat LAC.

Speaking to the media, Atul Bora stated, “It’s a gold-lettered day for Assam, as several dignitaries witnessed the oath-taking ceremony, including the Prime Minister, various union ministers, multiple ambassadors, several chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, numerous industrialists, and a large gathering of people. It may turn out to be an unprecedented event of its kind. We thank the people of Assam for their massive mandate. Personally, I thank the chief minister for reposing faith in me. As team members of NDA 3.0, we’ll continue to work tirelessly for the development of Assam. The Chief Minister has numerous dreams and visions for the state’s wellbeing, and we will strive to bring them to fruition.

Minister Ajanta Neog said, “I thank Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for choosing me as one of the members of his team. Making Assam a prosperous and strong state is a pledge of the chief minister. I’ll work day and night to translate the chief minister’s pledge into a reality. We’ll work as a team for the overall development of the state.”

Neog further said, “I’m a woman representative in the state assembly. I will engage myself in the empowerment of women in the state.”

Rameswar Teli and Charan Boro also took an oath today. While former Union Minister of State Teli made it to the 16th state Assembly from the Duliajan LAC, Boro made it from the Mazbat LAC. Boro was a minister for a few months in Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s last cabinet.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn In as Assam Chief Minister Again: NDA 3.0 Oath Ceremony in Presence of PM Modi, Top Leaders