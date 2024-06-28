Autonomous Councils need legislation for effective utilization of funds: Speaker Biswajit Daimary

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary, opined that legislation is required that will enable the Autonomous Councils in the state to better utilize the funds provided by the state and central governments for the welfare of the people under the respective Autonomous Councils.

Biswajit Daimary, while addressing the media today, said, "There is an allegation that the Autonomous Councils do not effectively utilize the funds provided to them. There are also allegations of corruption during the implementation of the welfare schemes by them. The funds are provided to them based on certain guidelines of the state and Centre but the Autonomous Councils do not have any bye-laws or rules for proper implementation of the schemes, which is why it is difficult to pinpoint the person responsible for any wrongdoing."

The Speaker of the Assembly also stressed that the Autonomous Councils needed to increase their sources of revenue, as there are a number of departments under them. The members of the councils, being elected representatives of the people, should also exercise their power more efficiently for the welfare of the population within their respective councils.

Daimary further said, "The administrative staff of the councils is limited in number, and they face problems in the implementation of the development schemes. All the issues should be resolved now, and the councils can avail themselves of the help of the Assam Legislative Assembly in exercising their powers. To give thrust to the resolution of their issues, the Assam Legislative Assembly is organizing the first ever Plenary Conference of 10 Autonomous Councils of Assam to be held on June 28 and 29, 2024. The topic of the conference is 'Strengthening and Empowerment of Autonomous Councils for Effective Implementation of the Provision of the Relevant Acts, Rules, Regulations, Laws, Bye-Laws, etc.', which will enable the councils participating in the conference to empower themselves."

He also said that 10 autonomous councils in Assam are participating in the conference. These are: Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Mising Autonomous Council, Tiwa Autonomous Council, Deori Autonomous Council, Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council, Moran Autonomous Council, Matak Autonomous Council, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council, Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council, and Kamatapur Autonomous Council.

Also Read: Assam: Biswajit Daimary inaugurated school library in Udalguri district (sentinelassam.com)