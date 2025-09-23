Autumn Recess Preponed as Tezpur University Faces Rising Student Protests

Tezpur: Tezpur University has preponed its Autumn Recess, moving it from September 29 to September 25, in what many students view as an attempt to diffuse ongoing campus protests. The demonstrations erupted after Vice Chancellor Neelakshi Sharma allegedly made remarks perceived as disrespectful towards cultural icon Zubeen Garg and refused to apologise despite repeated appeals.

Students have continued round-the-clock protests, accusing the administration of ignoring their grievances while suppressing dissent. They further criticised the decision, pointing out that the university often denies holidays for local festivals or even during the state mourning period for Zubeen Garg, yet abruptly declared an early recess to avoid accountability.

Tensions remain high on campus as students demand a formal apology, greater transparency, and immediate intervention from state authorities.

