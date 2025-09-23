Tezpur University in Turmoil: Students Protest VC Over Zubeen Garg Remarks

Tezpur: Tezpur University, Assam, is witnessing unrest as students stage a protest against the Vice Chancellor over remarks deemed disrespectful towards the late singer Zubeen Garg. The situation escalated when the VC reportedly claimed that students had attacked him, despite video evidence showing him fleeing the campus.

Students expressed deep resentment over the administration’s failure to honour Zubeen Garg during a period of statewide mourning. The protest reflects broader frustration with years of perceived suppression and insensitivity from the university authorities.

Police have been deployed to maintain order, but students insist on a public apology, accountability from the Vice Chancellor, and immediate intervention from Assam’s political leadership. The demonstration underscores the emotional connection between Zubeen Garg and the people of Assam, particularly its youth, who view the remarks as an affront to their cultural icon.