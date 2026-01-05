Avaneesh Kashyap Secures Second Place in Blitz Chess Tournament

Guwahati: Avaneesh Kashyap, a student of Class 4 at Montfort School, Guwahati, won second position in the unrated players’ category at the WMA International FIDE Rated Blitz Chess Tournament held on January 1, 2026.

The tournament took place at the Sarusajai Indoor Stadium, Guwahati, and was organised by Winning Move Academy (WMA). The event attracted players from different age groups and provided a competitive platform for both rated and unrated chess players.

Avaneesh impressed for his calm approach and quick decision-making during the fast-paced blitz matches. His performance earned him a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 2,000. Despite being one of the youngest participants, he showed confidence and consistency throughout the tournament.

Avaneesh is the son of Mr Anubhuti Dutta and Mrs Gitashri Bhuyan. His achievement has brought pride to his family and school by highlighting his growing interest and dedication to the game of chess.

The organisers said the tournament aimed to encourage young talent and provide exposure to competitive chess in the region. Avaneesh’s success reflects the increasing participation of school students in mind sports and the positive impact of such events in nurturing young players.