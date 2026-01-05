Don Bosco Batch of 1995 Holds 30th Reunion

Guwahati: The 30th reunion of the Don Bosco School Batch of 1995 was held on December 19 and 20, 2025, bringing together former students and teachers for a memorable two-day celebration.

The first day’s programme took place at the Don Bosco School premises. On behalf of the organising committee, Mr Himajit Kumar Barman welcomed the teachers and batchmates who had travelled from different parts of India and abroad to attend the reunion. The programme began with the singing of the school anthem, followed by the felicitation of all the teachers, acknowledging their guidance and contribution to the lives of the students.

A live interaction session between the alumni and their teachers was also held, during which participants shared memories from their school days and reflected on the lasting impact of their education. The interaction created an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia, with teachers and students reconnecting after many years.

The second day’s programme was organised at the scenic Mystique Mayong Resort near Pobitora. The day began with a shraddhanjali ceremony in memory of the departed members of the 1995 batch, paying tribute to those no longer present.

This was followed by a musical evening, where several batchmates gave live performances, adding a festive and personal touch to the gathering. The reunion concluded with a performance by the popular rock band Euphoric Clamour, led by Mr Farhad Hussain.

The reunion served as a meaningful occasion for the Batch of 1995 to relive shared memories, renew old friendships and honour the teachers who played a vital role in shaping their lives