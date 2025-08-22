Avocados - The perfect first food for babies

New Delhi: Weaning your baby is a joyful yet sometimes challenging milestone. Choosing the right first foods is essential, they should be appealing to tiny taste buds while providing the nutrients needed for healthy growth and development. This is where avocados shine.

As part of its education campaign in India, the World Avocado Organisation is highlighting the many benefits of avocados as one of the best weaning foods. Commenting on this, Kavita Devgan, renowned writer and nutritionist, said, "Avocados are truly a nutrient powerhouse. They support brain development, boost immunity, and are beneficial for people of all ages. Babies can safely start enjoying avocados from around six months, once they begin their solid food journey."

Avocados are packed with essential vitamins like A, D, E, and K, all of which play a vital role in a child's development. They are also a rich source of folate for healthy cell growth and vitamin E, which helps strengthen the immune system while supporting the heart, skin, hair, and red blood cells.

Thanks to their naturally creamy texture, avocados are easy to mash into a smooth puree or cut into soft pieces, making them suitable for spoon-feeding, baby-led weaning, or a mix of both. They are gentle on tiny tummies, free from added sugars, salt, and artificial ingredients, making them a wholesome and natural first food.

With their mild, buttery flavour, avocados are often loved by babies right away, encouraging healthy eating habits from the very beginning. Rich in healthy fats, they also provide the energy and nourishment babies need for rapid growth during their first year of life.

Nutritious, versatile, and baby-friendly, avocados truly make the ultimate first food for little ones. (ANI)

Also Read: Health benefits of Avocados