Man from Jorhat Reportedly Joins ULFA

Guwahati: A 24-year-old man from Jorhat, identified as Rajdeep Das, has allegedly joined the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) whereras, his mother to make an emotional appeal to the outfit’s leader, Paresh Baruah, to send her son back home.

Rajdeep, the younger son of Bhagya Das and Bina Das of Pani Chakuwa 8th Mile, had reportedly informed his family that he was going to Tinsukia on 7th September to take up a job at a restaurant. He left for Tinsukia by bus that morning. However, his family lost contact with him from the morning of 8th September , and his mobile phone has since remained switched off.

As per his mother Rajdeep’s last known location was in Nagaland. His family later lodged a missing person complaint at Pulibor Police Station in Jorhat. After an investigation, Jorhat Police reportedly confirmed that he had joined ULFA-I.

His mother, however, suspects that he may have been manipulated into joining the outfit. She said he had previously travelled to Sivasagar and Dibrugarh for employment and had no known intention of joining ULFA

In an emotional plea, she appealed to Paresh Baruah to help her son’s return, claiming that Rajdeep was medically unfit and expressing concern for his well-being.

The family continues to hope for his safe return.