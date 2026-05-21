KHERONI: Karbi Anglong Reviews Preparations for Upcoming Census Operations

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A crucial preparatory meeting for the forthcoming nationwide Census was convened on Wednesday at the conference hall of the Karbi Anglong District Commissioner’s Office here. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Aranyak Saikia, IAS.

Senior officials from various concerned departments attended the meeting to review the district’s preparedness and streamline the implementation process in line with the Census guidelines and prescribed timelines.

“Awareness generation and active community participation will be key to the effective implementation of the Census,” DC Saikia highlighted.

Additional District Commissioner PK Gupta, ACS, informed that house listing activities were scheduled to commence from August 2, while training programmes for master trainers, enumerators, and supervisors will be conducted as per the Government schedule.

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