AXX confers ‘Manav Dorodi’ honour on 37 physicians across Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) organised a programme to mark National Doctors' Day at the Sangeetacharya Lakshmiram Baruah Sadan in Bhagawati Prasad Baruah Bhawan, Guwahati, on Wednesday, where 37 noted doctors from across the state were conferred with the 'Manav Dorodi' honour under the 'Chikitsok Pranam' event.

AXX president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, presiding over the programme held in collaboration with its Information Technology Sub-Committee, said, "Living a successful life without needing medicine is the true measure of a doctor's success. Physicians are seekers of wisdom."

In his address, Dr Goswami traced the journey of science from the ancient sages to present-day artificial intelligence and announced that the Xabha would soon take AI-related knowledge to the public. He also thanked Dr Nomal Chandra Bora for authoring an encyclopaedia in Assamese.

The programme began with a rendition of the song "Chiro Senehi Mor Bhasa Janani", performed by artists from the Ganeshguri Branch Sahitya Sabha. Eminent neurologist Dr Nomal Chandra Bora delivered a commemorative lecture on "The Role of Doctors in Building Modern Society", in which he remarked, "No organisation in India has, to this day, accorded doctors the honour that Axam Xahitya Xabha has given. The name of a doctor invariably comes up whenever people discuss noble work in society. Recognition by Axam Xahitya Xabha is recognition by the Assamese people - it is a tremendous honour. No civilization can survive without doctors. For a doctor, every patient is like a book. Doctors must be humanitarians, and the government should ensure that treatment is available at uniform rates across all hospitals, in the interest of the public."

Debojit Bora, principal secretary of the AXX, said the Chikitsok-Pranam programme was organised to express the Xabha's deep respect and gratitude for the selfless humanitarian services rendered by doctors. He noted that just as doctors safeguard the lives of their patients, society must also work to protect them.

Also Read: Journalists felicitated as AMSA marks National Doctors’ Day