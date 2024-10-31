Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card to Provide Free Treatment to 70 Plus: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Senior citizens aged 70 and above can avail free hospital treatment with the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while launching the free health cover to all elderly above 70 years of age.

The expansion of the AB PM-JAY to provide health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income, was first approved by the Union Cabinet in September. It is in addition to the existing AB PM-JAY family scheme, wherein the elderly will have a separate cover of Rs 5 lakh per year.

The move comes as India’s elderly population is projected to double by 2050 and will increase the demand for geriatric care. By 2050, one in five people in India will be elderly.

“Every elderly person above 70 years of age in the country will get free treatment in the hospital by an Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card,” PM Modi said, highlighting that the card was universal and there was no restriction on income, be it poor, middle class, or upper class.

The expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens has been rolled out at a cost of Rs. 3,437 crore.

“The health policy presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has two special features. The first characteristic is that it is holistic; in this, all aspects of preventive, promotional, curative, rehabilitative, and palliative have been taken care of. The second feature is that the effort made in bringing all the genres together under one roof is very significant and will always be remembered,” said Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Industry experts have also hailed the move to provide health coverage to all above 70 years, which is set to benefit around 4.5 crore families, including 6 crore senior citizens.

“This initiative marks a pivotal step in elder care, extending support to a segment with a high disease burden, pressing the need for enhanced healthcare access, and reinforcing the nation’s position as a leader in inclusive healthcare,” said Abhay Soi, President, NATHEALTH, and Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute.

“Data shows that just about 20 percent are covered by any health insurance with further variation across socio-economic categories, even as the majority of elderly face one or more chronic diseases and, with increasing age, the challenges relating to activities of daily living.

The scheme will notably benefit chronic care patients and will help reduce the burden of healthcare not only for the elderly but their families as well. We look forward to its implementation,” added Prateep Chakraborty, COO, HelpAge India. (IANS)

How to apply According to NHA

(National Health Authority), for health coverage of senior citizens, an individual must register on the PMJAY portal or the Ayushman App (nha.gov.in or beneficiary.nha.gov.in).

Once a senior citizen gets a new e-KYC card, an individual who is already enlisted under the Ayushman Yojana will get additional free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh at any hospital registered under the AB-PMJAY Scheme. Senior citizens do not need to share this top-up with the other family members. Senior citizens with private health insurance or enrolled in the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme will also qualify for benefits under this scheme. The scheme covers three-day pre- and 15-day post-hospitalisation costs, including all.

Also read: Assam: PM Narendra Modi Launches State-of-the-Art Services at AIIMS-Guwahati