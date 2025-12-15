Baijayant Panda to Steer BJP's Strategy in Upcoming Assam Polls

Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday appointed its National Vice President, Baijayant Panda, as the election in-charge for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections, an official statement said.
As per the statement, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Kumar Sharma, along with former Union Minister Darshana Ben Jardosh, have been named as co-incharges for the Assam polls.
In addition, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the BJP’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu. He will be assisted by Arjun Ram Meghwal and Murlidhar Mohol, who have been named co-in-charges for the state.
It is worth mentioning that Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the BJP’s election in-charge for Tamil Nadu for at least the second time, having previously held the role during the 2019 general elections.
Meanwhile, Panda has served as the party’s election in-charge for Assam, including the 2021 Assembly polls, where the BJP retained power. Panda has also been appointed as the election in-charge for the Delhi Assembly elections and was earlier named poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The appointments are part of the party’s organisational strategy to strengthen its election preparedness and coordination in the northeastern state ahead of the Assembly elections.