Bail Denied Again to Shyamkanu Mahanta as Zubeen Garg Death Probe Enters Crucial Stage

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the death case of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died in unnatural circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

The bail rejection marks another setback for Mahanta, as his earlier bail plea had also been denied by the fast track court handling the sensational case.

Sources said the High Court, while hearing the matter, took note of the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing investigation before refusing to grant bail to the accused. Legal experts said the court's decision indicates that the investigation is at a crucial stage and that releasing the accused at this point could potentially influence the probe.

Meanwhile, the family members and supporters seeking justice in the case welcomed the High Court's order, terming it an important step towards ensuring a fair investigation and trial.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail applications of four other accused persons was completed before the fast track court. After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence counsels, the court reserved its order on their plea.

The accused who moved the bail applications are Amritprabha Mahanta, Sandipan Garg, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora. The fast track court is scheduled to pronounce its order on the four bail pleas on June 8.

Earlier, the court had framed charges against all seven accused in the case, including murder charges against four individuals. The trial in the high-profile case is also scheduled to commence on June 8. (With agency inputs)

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Death Case: HC Reserves order on Shyamkanu Mahanta's Bail Plea