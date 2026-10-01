Bangladesh Officials Visit Assam Detention Camps to Collect Details of Declared Bangladeshis

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Officials of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati have started visiting detention camps where declared Bangladeshis by the Foreigners' Tribunals (FTs) are incarcerated. They are collecting their detailed information.

Recently, they visited Kokrajhar Jail, where a declared Bangladeshi has been detained for some time now. The officials are now scheduled to visit Matia Transit Camp and other such facilities where they are being held.

Sources said that once the information is collected, it will be sent to Bangladesh. The police there will verify the addresses provided. If the information provided is found to be correct, they will inform the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Guwahati, which will then take steps for repatriation of the detainees.

Five Bangladeshis detained in Matia Camp completed their sentences, and, on September 18, 2026, they were repatriated to Bangladesh through the Mankachar-Rowmari border point and Golakaganj-Sonahat border point. The five Bangladeshis repatriated were Md Abdul Hai, Usama Bin Hassan Sazib, Md Abdul Zalil, Md Muzaffar Hussain and Sharmin Aktar.

Sources also said that, in the event of a case pending against any suspected Bangladeshi in any court or FT, that person cannot be pushed back. However, if someone is caught illegally crossing the border into India, the individual is immediately pushed back or handed over to the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB).

Recently, a woman whose case was pending before the Gauhati High Court was pushed back to Bangladesh. This has raised a furore in both India and Bangladesh. The Gauhati High Court (HC) fined the Assam government Rs 2 lakh and has made the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) a party to the case, asking the MEA to find out the whereabouts of the pushed-back woman. On May 30, an FT declared the woman a foreigner, and she was taken to the detention camp. Her family members moved the HC, which found that the FT had not considered all the evidence while judging her case. Moreover, she was handed over to the BGB on June 14 without informing her family members.

However, the HC found that it was a violation of the deportation rules and directed the Assam government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family members.

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