Bangladesh Shuts Down as Awami League Calls Lockdown Over Sheikh Hasina Trial

Dhaka: Bangladesh witnessed widespread disruptions on Thursday as the now-banned Awami League, led by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, called for a nationwide lockdown in protest against her ongoing trial in Dhaka. The special tribunal is expected to announce the date for the verdict in the case, which accuses Hasina of committing crimes against humanity during the student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule last year.

Hasina, who has been living in exile in India since August 2024, faces charges for ordering a violent crackdown on the protests that left hundreds dead and thousands injured. The interim government, headed by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, took charge soon after her removal and has promised to ensure justice and hold free elections in February next year.

Public life across Bangladesh was severely affected as schools and universities switched to online classes and examinations were postponed. Public transport services came to a near standstill, while roads in Dhaka, Chittagong, and Sylhet saw heavy police and military deployment.

Over the past three days, sporadic incidents of violence have been reported across the country. In Dhaka, crude bombs exploded in several areas, including near Dhaka University, while a train and a city bus were set ablaze on Wednesday evening. Authorities fear further escalation as supporters of Hasina continue to defy restrictions.

The tribunal is also trying former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who has turned state witness in the case. Both are reportedly in India. The chief prosecutor has sought the death penalty for Hasina, calling her the “mastermind” behind the atrocities committed during the unrest.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner, expressing concern over Indian media outlets airing interviews with Hasina in recent weeks. In those interviews, Hasina accused the Yunus-led government of “backing Islamists” and “suppressing democracy.”

As Bangladesh braces for further tension, the interim government has urged citizens to maintain calm. Yunus is expected to address the nation later in the day, outlining the government’s next steps to maintain law and order.