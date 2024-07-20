Bangladesh Students Protests Against Reservation Quota ; Supreme Court

Protest quota in Bangladesh

The High Court has given a statement of circulars sending across for the cancellation of 30% for freedom fighters . The declaration is on 5th June 2024 against the descendants in government jobs. The provision that existed for quota reservation do not comply with the constitutional principles. The quota said earlier 56% reservation for job categorized for freedom fighters ,women ,district, tribal and disabled.

Massacre in the Protest

Thirty two people are killed and 2,500 are injured. As a result of the mob protest against the declared verdict of the High Court. The protests turned into a huge massacre on Thursday