Bangladesh Students Protests Against Reservation Quota ; Supreme Court

Bangladesh: The identity to Students role has introduced many social movements, including socio-cultural impact, cultural protest, and inaugurating many ideas to reform the nation and society at large. The protest in 1947 was against Urdu which was declared to be the sole national language. The people along with those led by different student protest gone for a general strike on 1948. The movement led to the deaths of several students in police firing on February 21,1952.
Protest quota in Bangladesh
The High Court has given a statement of circulars sending across for the cancellation of 30% for freedom fighters . The declaration is on 5th June 2024 against the descendants in government jobs. The provision that existed for quota reservation do not comply with the constitutional principles. The quota said earlier 56% reservation for job categorized for freedom fighters ,women ,district, tribal and disabled.
Massacre in the Protest
Thirty two people are killed and 2,500 are injured. As a result of the mob protest against the declared verdict of the High Court. The protests turned into a huge massacre on Thursday
The contemporary role of a student is in a pessimistic side of the todays politics. Corruption, degenerated political values has taken an instance in the corrupted political geography of Bangladesh. It is undeniable to summarize the student politics in the current scenario. Major political wings are operating the students' unions The data recently shows the the major role in the organization of the students has a violent political role play. From 2008 - 2018 ,thirteen percent of the campus had political violence of the total i n the country. The percentage may increase to 27% if one or more groups are added. It results in more engaging in political violence. Significant the data has also shown that the participation of urban areas including Rajshahi and Sylhet is 50 %