Bangladesh unrest: Assam CM worried over likely influx and NE rebels gaining lost strength

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concern over the current unrest in Bangladesh, mainly on two fronts: probable infiltration into Assam and the rebel outfits from Northeast India likely to take advantage of the situation to regain their lost strength in the neighbouring country.

Speaking to the media here today, the Chief Minister said that Bangladesh was a safe haven for the rebel outfits from the Northeast before Sheikh Hasina came at the helm of affairs. The entire Northeast, including Assam, had to bear the brunt of the situation before the Sheikh Hasina regime, he said.

Several leaders of the ULFA, including Paresh Baruah, many NDFB leaders, and leaders of other rebel organizations from the Northeast, had their bases in Bangladesh.

The Chief Minister said that since Sheikh Hasina came to power in Bangladesh, her government had busted the hideouts of militant organizations from the Northeast. "In the past 15 years, peace has been restored in the Northeast. For us, it is a matter of concern; once again, Bangladesh must not become a safe haven for terrorist groups. I hope our Prime Minister will take up such issues relating to the security of the Northeast with the new regime to be set up in Bangladesh," he said.

The Chief Minister further said, "We are also concerned over the situation in Bangladesh that may make people from across the border infiltrate into Assam."

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary and the DGP have instructed the SPs of five districts bordering Bangladesh-Cachar, Karimganj, Goalpara, South Salmara-Mankachar, and Dhubri-to keep strict vigil along the Bangladesh border to prevent spilling over of the situation in Bangladesh into these five districts.

The Chief Minister said that what continues to worry him is the would-be demography in Assam in 2041, when Muslims will be the majority in the state. He hopes that the state government's efforts to protect religion and culture now may set up a stronger foundation for the future.

