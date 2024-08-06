Public servants are taking forward good governance initiatives: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while congratulating the Karmashree awardees on Monday, said, “Our public servants are taking forward the good governance initiatives of the government, driven by the philosophy and ideals of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi. Today, we honoured such public servants with Karmashree and Lok Sewa Awards at all levels, right from the state to the district, in recognition of their services to the people of Assam.”

The Chief Minister today presented the Lok Sewa Award 2024 to 47 government employees and the Karmashree Award to six teams of bureaucrats in recognition of their excellence in public administration. The awards were presented on the occasion of the 74th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, observed as Lok Kalyan Das, at a function held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra here today.

The CM led the state in paying rich tributes to Gopinath Bordoloi. Speaking on the occasion, he further said that along with taking part in the country’s freedom struggle, Gopinath Bordoloi played a crucial role in saving Assam from the ‘Grouping’ plan. He said that Gopinath Bordoloi took an active role in safeguarding the land rights of the indigenous people and created tribal belts and blocks. It was a roadmap for building a modern Assam, Dr. Sarma added.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government has decided to observe his death anniversary on August 5 as Lok Kalyan Divas and honour government servants in recognition of their committed services with Karmashree and Lok Sewa Awards, in its bid to pay rich tributes to Gopinath Bordoloi, who was an architect of modern Assam, a freedom fighter, and a prudent politician. The CM said that the awards were introduced to acknowledge the immense role government servants play behind the curtain to bring about positive changes in the lives of the people who receive government services.

With regard to the inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in the UNESCO World Heritage Site, in order to recognise their efforts, the Commissioner and Secretary of the of the Indigenous Tribal Faith and Culture Department and the Director and Deputy Directors of Archaeology have also been honoured with the Karmashree Award.

