Bangladesh unrest: Ensure no influx, Asom Gana Parishad to Centre

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In light of the unrest that hit Bangladesh, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) urged the Centre to ensure that no infiltration into Assam or the country from the neighbouring country takes place.

Talking to The Sentinel, AGP president and cabinet minister Atul Bora said, "The historic Assam Agitation from 1979 to 1985 happened only because of infiltration from Bangladesh. The six-year-long agitation claimed the lives of 860 martyrs. It was due to their sacrifice that the Assam Accord was signed in 1985. Now, reports are emerging that people are gathered at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, attempting to enter Indian territory. Assam also has a long land border with Bangladesh. As of now, there are no reports of people gathering at the border, but the central government should remain vigilant that no unauthorized person can enter Assam's or India's territory."

"A few decades ago, when unrest was happening in Bangladesh, there was mass infiltration into Assam. During that time, the Congress was in power in Assam, and they patronized the infiltration and later used these people as a vote bank. We have come to know that the BSF has been alerted at the border. Despite that, we feel that special attention is merited in the case of Assam, so that no infiltration happens this time," Bora further said.

It should be mentioned here that the Assam Agitation was mainly led by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), and Bora is a former president of the student body.

The Assam Accord was inked at the stroke of midnight on August 14, 1985. The cut-off date for deportation of illegal foreigners is March 25, 1971.

Also Read: Ensure no Bangladeshi enters Northeast illegally, NESO urges PM Narendra Modi (sentinelassam.com)