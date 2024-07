AGARTALA: With six more Bangladesh nationals arrested by the security forces, the infiltration from the neighbouring country into Tripura continues unabated. Officials said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel arrested four Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala railway station on Tuesday night before they boarded a train to travel to other Indian states via Guwahati.

