Bapuji Bhavan Natya Samaj Begins Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: Jamugurihat witnessed a vibrant cultural evening as the Bapuji Bhavan Natya Samaj formally began celebrations of its Platinum Jubilee, marking 75 years of its contribution to Assamese theatre and culture. Founded in 1950 through the dedicated efforts of a group of visionary elders, the theatre group has remained a key cultural institution in the region for over seven decades.

The inaugural programme of the jubilee year was held with traditional solemnity and enthusiasm. The day started with the hoisting of the organisation’s flag, followed by a tribute and remembrance ceremony to honour past members and contributors who helped shape the legacy of Bapuji Bhavan Natya Samaj. These events marked the formal commencement of the year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The highlight of the day was the performing of the full-length Assamese play “Bhal Puwar Dikhou Baat”, written by renowned late playwright Deepak Gogoi. The play was performed in the evening on the Bapuji Bhavan stage before a huge crowd, which reflected the deep-rooted love for theatre among the people of Jamugurihat.

The production was jointly directed by local artist and social worker Shailen Barkotoki and theatre personality Manjyoti Hazarika. A group of young and passionate theatre enthusiasts from Jamugurihat delivered impressive performance and earned applause from the audience throughout the show. Their natural acting and emotional depth brought the essence of the play to life by making the performance memorable for theatre lovers.

The organisers said the overwhelming response from the audience reaffirmed the relevance of live theatre even in the modern entertainment era. The programme also highlighted the society’s continued commitment to nurturing young talent and preserving Assamese dramatic traditions.

Speaker mentioned that the main Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Bapuji Bhavan Natya Samaj are scheduled to be held in November 2026, with a series of cultural, theatrical and commemorative events planned as part of the grand observance.

The successful opening programme has set a positive tone and take off for the year-long celebrations, by strengthening Bapuji Bhavan Natya Samaj’s enduring role in enriching Assam’s cultural and theatrical landscape.