Barak Valley completely secure, India need not fear Bangladesh or Pakistan: Ex-Army Chief

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Former Chief of the Army Staff General (Retd) Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday asserted that the Barak Valley remains completely secure despite its geographical proximity to Bangladesh and China, emphasising that India is in a position of strength and has no reason to be concerned about either Bangladesh or Pakistan.

Dwivedi was speaking at the Dr S Krishnamurthi Memorial Lecture, organised by the Cachar Cancer Hospital Society in Silchar, where he addressed a wide range of issues, including India's security environment, global conflicts, relations with the United States and China, the situation in Manipur, and Operation Sindoor.

Seeking to reassure residents of the Barak Valley, the former Army Chief said that occasional reports of atrocities against Hindus or provocative incidents in Bangladesh should not create fear. "India has no reason to be concerned about Bangladesh. India does not even consider Bangladesh a major factor. Neither is India worried about Pakistan, which is grappling with severe crises related to water, education, employment, and demographic pressure," he said.

He added that while India does not interfere in the internal affairs of neighbouring countries, it closely monitors developments. According to Dwivedi, India's growing military, economic, and strategic strength has significantly enhanced its global standing.

"India is today vastly empowered in defence, economy, and other key sectors. Even a superpower like the United States has softened its tone, while China, with whom many issues were once handled only through diplomatic channels, is now resolving several matters through direct military-level talks," he said.

A major focus of the lecture was Operation Sindoor, with audience members keen to hear insights from the retired Army Chief, who is widely regarded as one of the architects of the operation. Responding to questions, Dwivedi shared details that could be disclosed publicly regarding the operation's background, rationale and naming.

Describing India as a peace-loving nation, Dwivedi noted that while more than 60 countries across the world are currently witnessing conflicts, India has consistently prioritised peace. However, he stressed that if provoked, the country knows how to respond decisively.

Drawing historical parallels, he said former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi demonstrated India's resolve during the 1971 war, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi did so through Operation Sindoor in 2025.

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