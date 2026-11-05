Hotel Bilas Inn shootout mastermind Ghanakanta Gogoi killed in police encounter in Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Ghanakanta Gogoi, the alleged mastermind behind the Hotel Bilas Inn shootout that claimed five lives on October 26 in Guwahati, was killed in a police encounter in Sivasagar district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Sivasagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Papori Chetia, the encounter took place around 3:10 am on the four-lane stretch near Rangmon Dhaba at Jhanji Phulpanichiga.

Addressing the media, the SSP said that a team from Sivasagar Sadar police station, led by Traffic Sub-Inspector (TSI) Debasish Sarma, had brought Gogoi from Guwahati to Sivasagar on Tuesday under tight security in connection with a pending forgery case.

Police said that while en route, Gogoi requested the escort team to stop the vehicle so that he could relieve himself. During the halt, he allegedly attempted to snatch the service pistol of TSI Debasish Sarma. A struggle ensued, during which three rounds were fired, leaving the officer injured.

According to the police, fearing for the officer's life, the Personal Security Officer (PSO) accompanying the team opened fire on Gogoi with his service weapon. Gogoi sustained bullet injuries and was immediately rushed to Sivasagar Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. TSI Debasish Sarma is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

News of the encounter spread rapidly, drawing large crowds to the site. Police later barricaded the area to prevent public entry.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi also visited the spot and questioned the circumstances surrounding the encounter. Speaking to reporters, he said that he was not satisfied with the police version of events. While describing Ghanakanta Gogoi as a 'professional killer' who did not deserve sympathy, the MLA said that the accused should have been tried in court and, if found guilty, punished according to law rather than being killed in a police 'encounter'.

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