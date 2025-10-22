Barpeta Court Delivers Historic Death Verdict in Heinous Double Homicide Case

Barpeta: In a landmark judgement, the Barpeta District and Session Court have given the first-ever death sentence in its history to Rishab Das. He was convicted of the gruesome execution of his wife, Binita Das and daughter Hiya Das.

On the night of October 13, 2023, a horrifying episode unfolded inside Rishabh Das’s residence at Gandhi Nagar, Barpeta. A heated domestic quarrel escalated when Rishabh violently attacked his wife with an axe. As Binita cried for help, their daughter Hiya ran to her mother’s aid. Rishabh, consumed by rage, struck both of them multiple times, killing them instantly. Hiya was a promising higher secondary student.

Two individuals, Hiya’s classmate and the friend’s mother, witnessed the crime taking place. They narrowly escaped the assault and promptly alerted the police about the horrifying scene.

A police team led by then Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha arrived on time and apprehended Rishabh Das within hours. The subsequent investigation unearthed a pattern of domestic violence and abuse. Records further showed that Rishabh had previously attacked his sister with a machete, an act that left her partially disabled.

Almost two years after the horrific incident, the Barpeta Court’s Judge Deepak Thakuria sentenced Rishab Das to death. This act is not only a legal first for the district but also a powerful statement against gender-based and domestic crimes.

Terming it as “rarest of the rare”, the court stated, “When a man destroys the very bonds of blood, justice must not murmur — it must roar.”