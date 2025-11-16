Barpeta Court Sentences Youth to Three Years in Prison for Secretly Filming Woman

Barpeta: The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Barpeta, on Saturday sentenced Ripon Ahmed of Sorbhog to three years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to secretly record a woman while she was bathing.

According to case records, the accused tried to capture the footage without the woman’s knowledge at her residence in Sorbhog’s Ward No. 3. The woman noticed the act, raised an alarm, and Ahmed fled the spot. Following her complaint at Sorbhog police station, he was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the law.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000, stating that failure to pay would attract an additional six months of imprisonment. Sorbhog police completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet promptly, enabling the court to conclude the trial within two years.

Ahmed is also facing a separate case for allegedly placing a mobile camera inside the trial room of a Trends shopping mall at Barpeta Road to film women changing clothes. He remains in Barpeta District Jail in connection with that case.

The survivor welcomed the judgment, expressing satisfaction with the court’s decision.