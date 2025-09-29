Barring Tripura, other Northeastern states record lesser rainfall

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In this monsoon season, which is coming to a close soon, all the Northeastern states, except Tripura, received less-than-normal rainfall. Meghalaya, which is called the ‘abode of clouds’, recorded the most deficient rainfall among the NE states, followed by Arunachal Pradesh.

During this monsoon season, from June 1 to September 24, Meghalaya received 1515.9 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 2612.5 mm, marking a departure of minus 42 percent. Ironically, Meghalaya is home to Mawsynram village, which is famous for being the wettest place on Earth. Every year, tourists from India and outside the country visit the place to witness the weather phenomena.

Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh, during the same period, received 963.9 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 1615.3 mm. This marked a departure of 40 per cent less than the normal rainfall.

Assam tells a similar story, receiving 982.8 mm of rainfall, as compared to the normal of 1414.7 mm. This marks a deficit of 31 per cent in rainfall this season.

On the other hand, Nagaland received 917.2 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 1034.1 mm, recording a departure of 11 per cent below the normal rainfall.

Both Mizoram and Manipur received 9 per cent less rainfall than normal. Mizoram received a total of 1430.3 mm of rainfall, as compared to the normal of 1563.6 mm, while Manipur recorded rainfall of 914.4 mm against the normal of 1003.3 mm in the monsoon season.

Among the NE states, only Tripura recorded 5 per cent more rainfall than normal, receiving 1399.5 mm in the period from June 1 to September 24, 2025, against the normal of 1334.2 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season.

The monsoon season usually ends on September 30.

