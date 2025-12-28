Batadrava Cultural Complex Honouring Srimanta Sankardev to Be Inaugurated by Amit Shah

Nagaon: Assam is set to witness a historic cultural moment as the Batadrava Cultural Project, dedicated to the life and teachings of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, December 29, 2025. The grand complex, named Abirbhav Kshetra, is expected to become a major centre for spiritual learning, cultural preservation, and tourism in the state.

Ahead of the inauguration, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site and reviewed the final stages of work along with Batadrava MLA Rupak Sarma and Nagaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma, IAS. The Chief Minister also shared visuals of the nearly completed project through a Facebook Live, giving the public a first look at the landmark development.

Spread over 165 bighas of land at Soru Hicha and Borhicha, the complex has been designed to reflect Assam’s spiritual and artistic traditions. Planned by Mahindra Consulting Engineers, the entire layout resembles a sacred banyan tree when viewed from above, symbolising knowledge, faith, and deep roots. At the heart of the project stands the Guru Asana, rising 25 metres high, representing the spiritual seat of Srimanta Sankardev.

The complex includes a research centre shaped like a khol (traditional drum), a cultural auditorium inspired by taal (cymbals), a skill development centre designed like a boat, and a meditation hall, along with a central shrine. Administrative buildings reflect the paguri worn by gayon-bayon performers. Facilities such as a tourist help centre, parking area, food courts, guest houses, children’s park, and helipad have also been developed.

The project, built at a cost of Rs 222.54 crore, was initiated during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, with Amit Shah laying its foundation in 2020. Once opened, Abirbhav Kshetra will host workshops, cultural events, and national-level discussions on Sankardev’s philosophy, art, and spiritual contributions.

Calling it a revival of Assamese culture, Chief Minister Sarma said the complex will soon place Batadrava on the global map as a key destination for spiritual and cultural tourism.