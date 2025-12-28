Lanka High School to Celebrate 75 Years with Three-Day Platinum Jubilee Programme

Hojai: Lanka High School, one of the oldest and most respected educational institutions in Hojai district, is set to celebrate its 75th Platinum Jubilee with a colourful three-day programme from January 16 to January 18, 2026. Established in 1950, the school has completed an inspiring journey of seven and a half decades, contributing significantly to education and society despite facing many challenges over the years.

The celebrations aim to honour the school’s rich legacy, remember its founding ideals, and strengthen the bond between former and present teachers, students, and well-wishers. The details of the jubilee programme were shared during a press conference by the office bearers of the 154-member Platinum Jubilee Celebration Committee.

According to the programme schedule, the first day, January 16, will begin with flag hoisting, floral tributes to departed teachers, inauguration of the jubilee gate, and an interactive session with alumni in the afternoon. In the evening, a Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Cultural Programme will be inaugurated by Lanka Revenue Circle Officer Aparupa Borgohain.

On January 17, marking Silpi Divas, a special tribute will be paid to Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala. A discussion session titled “Present Education System and Its Future” will be held at 2 pm, featuring prominent academicians including retired Gauhati University professor Abdul Mannan, Rabindranath Tagore University Vice-Chancellor, and retired Nagaon College principal Dr Sarat Barkatoky. The evening will feature a Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala Memorial Cultural Programme inaugurated by Lamding Sub-Divisional Commissioner Chandan Borgohain, with noted artist Loknath Goswami performing.

The final day, January 18, will begin with a grand cultural procession through Lanka town. A public meeting at 2 pm will be attended by Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Kaziranga MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, MLAs Ramakrishna Ghosh and Shibu Mishra, along with other distinguished guests. The celebrations will conclude with a Zubeen Garg Memorial Cultural Evening, inaugurated by Hojai District Commissioner Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, with popular singer Tarali Sharma as the main attraction.

The organisers have appealed to all former and present students, teachers, staff members, and the public to actively participate and make the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of historic Lanka High School a grand success.