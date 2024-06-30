Batadrava demolition: Action against three erring officials taken

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state Home Department informed the Gauhati High Court that compensation has been paid to five persons whose houses were demolished in the aftermath of the arson at the Batadrava police station. It was also submitted that action has been taken against three erring officers held responsible for the demolition of the houses of the affected persons.

The senior government advocate appearing for the Home Department pleaded before the HC for some time to place on record the verification of payment of compensation paid to the affected persons, which the HC agreed to and asked to be submitted by the next date of hearing. Also, an additional affidavit was sought stating whether only three officers were responsible for the demolition.

The bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Kardak Ete issued the direction while hearing a suo moto public interest litigation (PIL (Suo Moto)/3/2022) on the subject of payment of compensation to the persons whose houses were bulldozed to the ground a day after an agitated mob burned down the Batadrava police station after the death of one Safikul Islam, who had been arrested a day earlier and was in police custody.

During the hearing, D. Nath, the senior government advocate appearing on behalf of the respondent state Home Department, submitted that, as per the HC order dated May 20, 2024, compensation to the five affected persons has already been paid. The counsel for the respondents then prayed for some time to place on record the verification of payment of compensation to all the affected persons by the next date of hearing.

In the linked case (WP(C)/239/2024) filed by the wife of the late Safikul Islam demanding compensation for the death alleged to have occurred due to police brutality, the counsel said his wife has submitted the 'Next of Kin' certificate recently, and therefore, the compensation amount shall be paid to the family members or legal heirs.

However, the counsel for the respondents submitted that, as per the Post Mortem Report, the death of Safikul Islam was a natural one, on account of illness, and not on account of torture by the police. It was also submitted that some actions have been taken against the erring officers who were responsible for the demolition of the houses of the affected persons.

The petitioner's counsel questioned if only three officials were to be blamed for the demolition when a team of people went to demolish the houses. Action was demanded against all the officers involved.

The government advocate prayed for and was granted time until the next date of hearing on August 1, 2024, to file an additional affidavit with the details.

