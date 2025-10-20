Become a Nikshay Mitra—nutrition, care, and hope for TB patients

To become a Nikshay Mitra, an individual, organization, or corporate entity can register on the Nikshay 2.0 web portal to provide nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational support to tuberculosis (TB) patients. This initiative is part of the Central Government’s Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, which aims to eliminate TB by 2025. The primary way to register is through the official Nikshay portal. n Go to the official registration page: community support. nikshay.in. n Click on the ‘Nikshay Mitra Registration Form’ link. n Fill in the registration form.

Also Read: Targeted steroid use shows potential as complementary TB treatment