Begging village signs MoU for pre-feasibility report of Siang project

Siang: Community support for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh has been steadily growing, with a fresh wave of village-level MoUs reflecting confidence in the project's potential to protect lives, livelihoods and the future of the region.

The latest to join were the residents of Begging village in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, where over 85 per cent of households pledged their support for the preparation of the project's PFR. This comes close on the heels of similar endorsements from Riga and Riew villages, pointing to a rising sense of ownership among communities in the Siang belt. This comes on the back of sustained consultative efforts by the Arunachal Pradesh government to create awareness about the project and dispel misinformation being spread by certain groups.

Recently, the residents of Begging village in Siang district signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government pledging their support for the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), declared a National Project by the Government of India in 2008.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Minister (RD, PR etc.), OjingTasing, Advisor to the Minister, Department of Hydro Power Development, Ninong Ering, Chairperson, Siang Upper Multipurpose Development Committee, Tamiyo Taga, Commissioner, Department of Hydro Power Development, Ankur Garg, the Deputy Commissioner, Siang District and other officials of the state government.

The residents of Begging emphasized their dedication and steadfast support for furthering the national development agenda and the need for the SUMP for India's and Arunachal Pradesh's water security, as well as a sustainable future for the Siang belt, and the continued peaceful and prosperous existence of the Adi community.

"We stand in support of this project because it carries the promise of a better future for our children and generations to come. We love our land as we love our families. It holds our identity, our memories, and our heritage, and that is why it matters deeply that the government has engaged in proactive dialogue, listening to our concerns and assuring that families who part with land will be given the strongest possible support. With fair recognition, resettlement safeguards, and priority to our communities to be detailed in the long-awaited PFR, we feel confident that our contributions will be valued. Together, we can protect our culture while also embracing new opportunities, walking shoulder to shoulder with our government towards a brighter tomorrow," a local resident of Begging village said.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with other state leaders, has assured that project-affected families will be adequately compensated and involved in a transparent resettlement and rehabilitation process.

The state government has also stressed that the project will open up opportunities for jobs, self-employment, and regional development.

"The growing support from our villages shows that people see SUMP as a project for their security and prosperity. Coupled with the steps taken by our national leadership to highlight water concerns, this community confidence is a powerful signal that Arunachal is united in shaping its water security," a senior officer of the state government said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the potential adverse consequences of the construction of dams upstream on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Siang) by the upper riparian country.

He emphasized the strategic importance of PFR and assured the likely project-affected families (PAFs) about the provision of land and property compensation, and the preparation of an R&R plan in consultation with PAFs.

Mein also highlighted the significant potential of hydro electricity as a means of economic and social growth in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as a means for generating innumerable employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and the North-East. (ANI)

