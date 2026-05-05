BJP’s landslide victory topples Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule

Kolkata: The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have triggered a political earthquake, marking a dramatic end to Mamata Banerjee's long-standing dominance and propelling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into power with a commanding majority.

What was once considered an impregnable stronghold of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has now turned into the BJP's biggest eastern triumph, reshaping the political map of the state in a way few had anticipated.

As counting progressed across the state's 293 constituencies, the BJP surged far beyond the majority mark of 147 seats, ultimately establishing an overwhelming lead with 207 seats (including wins and leads). In stark contrast, the TMC lagged at just 80 seats, a massive decline from its previously dominant position.

Smaller parties remained largely peripheral in the final tally, with the Congress and Aam Janata Unnayan Party picking up two seats each, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the All India Secular Front managed just one seat apiece.

Out of all constituencies, results for 254 seats were declared, with 39 still reflecting leads at the time--yet the broader picture was unmistakable: Bengal had chosen a new political direction.

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level.

The CPI(M) garnered 4.45%, and Congress secured 2.97%, while other smaller parties and independents collectively contributed around 4.28%. The numbers suggest that while the BJP translated its vote share into a decisive seat advantage, the Opposition retained a substantial voter base--pointing to a divided yet shifting electorate.

Perhaps the most symbolic and politically consequential moment of the election came from the Bhabanipur constituency, long considered a bastion of Mamata Banerjee herself. In a stunning upset, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP defeated Banerjee by a margin of 15,105 votes. Adhikari secured 73,917 votes against Banerjee's 58,812, while CPI(M)'s Shrijeev Biswas trailed far behind.

The loss not only marked a personal setback for Banerjee but also underscored the scale of the political shift underway in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's sweeping victory in West Bengal as a "historic fulfillment" of the dream of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. For the BJP, this win transcends politics; it is the ultimate validation of their founder's mission to secure and prosper the state.

In 1947, Mookerjee was the decisive voice against the "United Bengal" plan. He successfully argued that if India was partitioned, the Hindu-majority regions of Bengal must remain part of the Indian Union. After resigning from Nehru's cabinet in 1950, Mookerjee collaborated with MS Golwalkar (RSS) to create a political alternative. In 1951, he founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the direct organisational ancestor of the modern-day BJP.

Reacting to the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the outcome as a historic mandate for development and governance. Calling it a triumph of "people's power," PM Modi emphasised that the BJP's victory was the result of years of dedication by party workers.

Addressing jubilant supporters, he framed the moment as one of national significance, stating that the results reflected trust in democracy and the "politics of performance." He also urged party workers to focus on change rather than revenge, appealing for an end to political violence that has often marred elections in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments, describing the win as the culmination of sacrifices made by BJP workers over decades. He credited grassroots resilience and ideological commitment for the party's rise "from zero to a resounding majority," positioning the victory as both emotional and historic for the cadre.

Celebrations erupted not just in West Bengal but across the country. In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet marked the BJP-led NDA's success by sharing sweets and traditional snacks, symbolising the scale of the party's nationwide momentum.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated party workers, attributing the victory to public faith in Modi's leadership and governance model.

However, the election results were far from uncontested. Mamata Banerjee strongly rejected the outcome, alleging large-scale irregularities and accusing the Election Commission of bias. She claimed that more than 100 seats were "looted" and described the victory as "immoral" and "illegal." According to Banerjee, central forces and administrative machinery were misused, and she alleged that violence, intimidation, and procedural violations marred the counting process.

Tensions escalated dramatically at the Sakhawat Memorial counting centre, where BJP representatives accused Banerjee of violating Election Commission protocols by entering without proper identification and carrying a mobile phone into a restricted zone. Suryanil Das, a key BJP election agent, demanded that counting be halted until accountability was fixed, calling it a serious breach of security norms.

Violence and unrest further compounded the charged atmosphere. Clashes between BJP and TMC workers were reported from multiple districts, including Cooch Behar and Barrackpore, with instances of lathi-charge by security forces.

In Howrah's Dumurjala area, a TMC office was vandalised, with visuals showing broken infrastructure and scattered materials. TMC leaders alleged targeted attacks, while BJP leaders countered that the electorate had rejected what they termed "politics of chaos."

Beyond the immediate results, analysts point to deeper structural shifts in voter behaviour. One of the most significant factors appears to be the fragmentation of the TMC's traditional support base, particularly among minority voters. The emergence of smaller regional parties such as the Aam Janata Unnayan Party and the All India Secular Front split crucial vote banks, weakening the TMC's electoral arithmetic. At the same time, the BJP's strategy of consolidating urban and suburban voters, combined with its focus on issues like illegal immigration, appears to have resonated strongly with large sections of the electorate.

The election campaign itself was marked by intense polarisation and symbolism. Both major parties invoked cultural identity, with campaigns often blending lifestyle imagery and political messaging. BJP leaders emphasised national integration and governance, while TMC focused on preserving Bengali identity and secular values. Ultimately, the results suggest that the BJP's messaging found broader traction across diverse voter groups.

Adding a layer of cultural symbolism to the victory, Prime Minister Modi's appearance in traditional Bengali attire during celebrations drew attention. His choice of dress was widely interpreted as a gesture of cultural respect and integration, reinforcing the party's narrative of inclusivity in a state where identity politics played a central role during campaigning.

Other notable constituency results also highlighted the scale of the BJP's surge. In Panihati, BJP candidate Ratna Debnath secured a decisive win by over 28,000 votes, defeating the TMC in a seat it had held since 2011. Such victories across multiple constituencies indicate that the shift was not isolated but widespread.

As West Bengal prepares for its first BJP-led government, the implications extend far beyond the state. The result not only disrupts a 15-year political era under Mamata Banerjee but also signals a significant expansion of the BJP's footprint in eastern India. Yet, with a substantial Opposition vote share still intact and allegations of irregularities continuing to surface, the political contest in Bengal appears far from over.

For now, though, the verdict is clear: West Bengal has witnessed a historic transfer of power--one that will be debated, dissected, and remembered for years to come. (ANI)

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