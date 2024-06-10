Beware of ‘drugs in parcel’ scam: Centre

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An apparently simple yet subtly sophisticated scam operation has been targeting unsuspecting citizens, exploiting their fears of being on the wrong side of the law with a ‘drugs in parcel’ tactic. The Centre’s Ministry of Finance has even issued a ‘scam alert’ on the ‘narcotic drugs in parcel’ scam, as people across the country have been targeted by impostors, masquerading as delivery personnel or law enforcement officials.

These imposters have been orchestrating elaborate schemes to defraud people by making them believe they are implicated in illegal activities involving the shipment of narcotics and other prohibited items.

Recently, the Assam Police also issued a warning to the public regarding the ‘drugs in parcel’ scam, urging individuals to stay vigilant and learn how to protect themselves from falling prey to these deceptive schemes.

In the recent alert, the modus operandi of the scamsters was highlighted, where they impersonated officials of the customs department or the police. They make false claims, informing the victim that illegal drugs have been found in a package with the victim’s name. Pressure tactics are used, threatening legal action or arrest. The victims are then coerced to engage in a video call with a fake police officer who claims to be investigating the matter. The victim is either pressured into paying a large sum of money or revealing their bank details and other financial information to ‘hush up the matter’ and avoid legal consequences.

The warning by Assam Police emphasizes the importance of independently verifying the caller and never sharing personal information with unknown individuals.

Additionally, the public is advised to stay alert and report any such fraudulent activities immediately on the official website of the cybercrime department at http://www.cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930.

In a recent case, cybercriminals posing as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials forced a woman from a business family in Pune to transfer Rs 2.08 crore to various bank accounts between April 26 and May 6 this year in a parcel fraud.

