Assam: Sachetan Mohila Somaj of Lakhimpur district protest against illegal trafficking of drugs

LAKHIMPUR: The Sachetan Mohila Somaj of Sukulibhoriya Milanpur village of Lakhimpur district on Saturday initiated a protest against illegal trafficking of drugs and crime against women.

According to a protesting woman, the illegal trafficking and consumption of drugs and other narcotic substances at several places of the district is destroying the rising generation of the society and the village of Sukulibhoriya Milanpur is also affected by it directly and indirectly. Currently, the villagers have been suffering from the unabated circulation of alcohol, cannabis and drugs and various anti-social activities such as gambling for a long time. The side effects of deadly drugs have destroyed the future of several youths in the village.

“On the other hand, an unidentified miscreant assaulted a woman of the village with sharp weapon at around 2.00 am on June 5 night while she was sleeping. She is currently undergoing treatment after being seriously injured. Such incidents have created even more panic among the villagers,” she added.

Such circumstances led the women of the village to initiate the protest. They took out a rally from the village with display of placards, festoons etc. with various slogans and marched to the Lilabari Police Outpost. Then they submitted a memorandum to the in-charge of the outpost and demanded to control the illegal trafficking and consumption of alcohol, cannabis and drugs in the area, to conduct a crackdown against various anti-social activities like gambling and provide security to the people of the area. The protesting women also demanded to arrest the assailants of the victim woman immediately and provide her justice.

Also Read: Department of Fisheries and NHPC Sign Agreement for Fisheries Management Plan at Subansiri Lower HE Project

Also watch: