Beware of scammers! They may offer you financial gains from ICICI Bank, IRDA (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority), the Income Tax Department, and the like. If you share your personal information with such callers without verifying their credentials, you may end up losing your hard-earned money. If you notice any suspicious activity, do not delay in reporting it on www.cybercrime.gov.in.

