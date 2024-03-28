Guwahati: Notorious Scammer Arrested For Duping People Of Crores

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting a notorious fraudster accused of operating a sophisticated scam that duped individuals of humongous sums of money.
The arrested scammer has been identified as Bharat Poddar.
As per reports, Poddar allegedly ran his illicit activities while posing as a travel agency, luring victims with enticing travel packages, after which, the fraudster would lay his trap.
Acting on reliable input, the Assam police arrested Poddar on Wednesday night.
According to sources, Poddar's fraudulent activities was not only confined to Guwahati, adding that it extended beyond the city's periphery.
Multiple complaints had reportedly been lodged against him in other jurisdictions as well.
Further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, Abdul Barek, hailing from Kasarigaon, landed in police custody in Nagaon's Juria after he allegedly tricked multiple people while pretending to assist with their visa applications.
Apparently, Barek took cash payments from different individuals seeking assistance with their visa forms. Sadly, he didn't see these tasks through and tried to hide from the law.
Reports suggest that Barek acted as a wolf in sheep's clothing. He preyed on jobseekers' ambitions, promising streamlined visa processes and attractive jobs abroad. Then after taking their money, he neglected his duties. Attempting to run was his next move, but that prompted the police to step in.
The cops scrutinized the case and apprehended Barek. At the same time, two of Barek's possible co-conspirators were absconding and the police were actively following clues to nab these runaways.
Sources from the police department indicated that many of Barek's victims were hopeful jobseekers. Barek got them to believe in his ability to handle complicated visa applications and secure overseas jobs for them. Yet, his promises ended up being all talk with no action, putting the victims in a tight spot.