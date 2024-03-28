Guwahati: Notorious Scammer Arrested For Duping People Of Crores

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting a notorious fraudster accused of operating a sophisticated scam that duped individuals of humongous sums of money.

The arrested scammer has been identified as Bharat Poddar.

As per reports, Poddar allegedly ran his illicit activities while posing as a travel agency, luring victims with enticing travel packages, after which, the fraudster would lay his trap.

Acting on reliable input, the Assam police arrested Poddar on Wednesday night.