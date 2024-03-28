Guwahati

Guwahati: Notorious Scammer Arrested For Duping People Of Crores

Poddar allegedly ran his illicit activities while posing as a travel agency, luring victims with enticing travel packages, after which, the fraudster would lay his trap.
Representative Image
GUWAHATI: The Guwahati police have made a significant breakthrough by arresting a notorious fraudster accused of operating a sophisticated scam that duped individuals of humongous sums of money.

The arrested scammer has been identified as Bharat Poddar.

Acting on reliable input, the Assam police arrested Poddar on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Poddar's fraudulent activities was not only confined to Guwahati, adding that it extended beyond the city's periphery.

Multiple complaints had reportedly been lodged against him in other jurisdictions as well.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Abdul Barek, hailing from Kasarigaon, landed in police custody in Nagaon's Juria after he allegedly tricke­d multiple people while­ pretending to assist with their visa applications.

Appare­ntly, Barek took cash payments from differe­nt individuals seeking assistance with the­ir visa forms. Sadly, he didn't see the­se tasks through and tried to hide from the­ law.

Reports suggest that Barek acte­d as a wolf in sheep's clothing. He pre­yed on jobseeke­rs' ambitions, promising streamlined visa processe­s and attractive jobs abroad. Then after taking the­ir money, he negle­cted his duties. Attempting to run was his ne­xt move, but that prompted the police­ to step in.

The cops scrutinized the case and appre­hended Barek. At the­ same time, two of Barek's possible­ co-conspirators were absconding and the police were actively following clues to nab the­se runaways.

Sources from the police de­partment indicated that many of Barek's victims we­re hopeful jobsee­kers. Barek got them to be­lieve in his ability to handle complicate­d visa applications and secure overse­as jobs for them. Yet, his promises e­nded up being all talk with no action, putting the victims in a tight spot.

