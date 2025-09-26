Beyond Religion, Beyond Barriers: Religious Unity Reverbates At Zubeen Garg's Home

With quiet dignity and shared sorrow, Muslim elders, youth, and community leaders stood in prayer, remembering Zubeen not only as a singer but as a soul who believed in secularism, inclusivity, and the power of art to bridge divides.

“Zubeen da belonged to all of us. Today, we pray for his soul as one family,” said a community member who attended the prayer meet.

The heartfelt gathering at his residence stands as a powerful symbol of Assam’s unity in diversity where culture, faith, and compassion come together in shared mourning and respect.

As Assam continues to grieve its irreplaceable icon, moments like these remind us that Zubeen’s greatest legacy was not just his music but his ability to bring people together.