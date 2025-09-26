Top Headlines

SIT Conducts Second-Day Investigation at Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Residence in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Investigators continue evidence collection at Geetanagar house as probe deepens into singer’s sudden demise
Image of SIT investigating NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta's residence
Image of SIT investigating NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta's residence
Guwahati:  The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday (September 26) resumed its operation at the Geetanagar residence of North East Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of music icon Zubeen Garg. Mahanta shares a video on Facebook, blaming media by stating that whatever has been going on it is just a conspiracy against the accused.

This marked the second consecutive day of investigation at Mahanta’s house, where officials continued searches and inquiries to gather further evidence. Sources said that the SIT examined digital devices and documents seized earlier and recorded additional statements to strengthen the case.

On Thursday (September 25), the SIT and CID teams had carried out a seven-hour raid at Mahanta’s residence, sealing the premises after recovering mobile phones, laptops, hard disks, pen drives, and several official documents.

The probe into Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise has triggered widespread public concern and protests across Assam. The state government has reiterated its commitment to a thorough investigation, assuring that “no guilty person will be spared.”

