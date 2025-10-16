Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas OTT Release on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025

Guwahati: The highly anticipated crime thriller Bhagwat Chapter 1: Raakshas, starring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar, is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 17, 2025.Directed by Akshay Shere, the film explores the dark investigation of missing girls in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh, promising a tense psychological drama for fans of suspense and crime thrillers.

Arshad Warsi plays Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, racing against time with only fifteen days to solve the mysterious disappearances, while Jitendra Kumar portrays Sameer, a grey-shaded character whose involvement in the case adds layers of intrigue. Supporting roles feature Tara-Alisha Berry, Ayesha Kaduskar, and Hemant Saini.

Produced by Jio Studios, Baweja Studios, and Dog ‘n’ Bone Pictures, the film delves into themes of morality, crime, and redemption. The recently released trailer highlights the intense showdown between Bhagwat and Sameer, promising a fast-paced and suspenseful viewing experience reminiscent of the hit series Asur.

Fans nationwide can stream the thriller directly on ZEE5, with multiple language options, making it accessible from the comfort of their homes.