Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha Condemns Karbi Anglong Incident, Urges Government Action

Lanka: The Hojai District Unit of the Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha has strongly condemned the recent incident in West Karbi Anglong. The organization expressed serious concern over the treatment of Karbi protesters and demanded immediate and appropriate action by the Assam government.

Addressing a press conference in Lanka on Sunday, Advocate and member of the Hojai district’s Bharatiya Gana Natya Sangha, Bharat Tamuli Phukan stated that the unfortunate incident occurred due to the failure of the government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) to respond to the legitimate demands of the Karbi people.

He said that despite the Karbi protesters observing a continuous hunger strike for several days, the authorities neither initiated dialogue nor took any constructive steps.

Bharat Tamuli Phukan also stated that such actions reflect a lack of sensitivity towards democratic movements, stressing that the Karbi people have been demanding the protection of their constitutional rights, including their right to land, natural resources, language, and culture.