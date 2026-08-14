Himanta Biswa Sarma Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Giorgia Meloni

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party over remarks involving Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, accusing the opposition of crossing “every line of decency”.

The controversy arose during the Rachnatmak Congress National Convention, where Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi government’s foreign policy approach. He said the Prime Minister’s responsibility was to safeguard India’s interests rather than depend on personal friendships with foreign leaders.

During his speech, Gandhi hugged Congress leader Sandeep Dixit on stage, apparently taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public embraces with foreign leaders. Dixit then remarked, “You weren’t hugging me thinking I was Meloni?”

Reacting to a video of the exchange, Sarma accused the Congress leadership of making objectionable remarks about a woman head of state who leads a friendly country.

“Congress’s dynastic leadership has once again crossed every line of decency,” Sarma said, alleging that women present on the stage and in the audience were also seen laughing at the exchange.

Sarma further alleged that such remarks were not only politically inappropriate but could also undermine India’s diplomatic relations with friendly nations.

“When disrespect towards women becomes a source of amusement, it speaks volumes about the culture being encouraged,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

Calling the episode “disgraceful” and “shameful”, Sarma said political criticism should not come at the cost of dignity and respect towards women or India’s international relationships.