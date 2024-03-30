Bhutan King visits Border Trade Centre in Dhubri district of Assam

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Enroute to Bhutan from Bangladesh, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, visited the Border Trade Centre at Lakhimari in Golakganj border sector along the India-Bangladesh border in Dhubri district on Thursday.

The King of Bhutan was the special guest in the celebration of Bangladesh’s Independence and National Day, and he visited the National Martyr’s Memorial at Sabar in Bangladesh on March 25

for a ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 1971 War of Independence on March 26.

The King also visited Padma Bridge, and a Special Economic Zone in Araihazar, Narayanganj and then reached Kurigram in the northern part of Bangladesh on March 27 to have a glimpse of the site identified for the development of a Special Economic Zone for Bhutan.

After having completed his trip in Bangladesh, the king arrived in India on March 28 and halted at the Land Customs Station (LCS) in Lakhimari of Dhubri district which is connected with the Bangladeshi customs office in Sonahat. He left for Gelephu by road.

On his arrival at Lakhimari, BSF high officials and head of Dhubri District administration in Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath welcomed and greeted the King with phulam gamocha and exchanged pleasantries, an official of Dhubri district informed.

Also Read: King of Bhutan meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi (sentinelassam.com)