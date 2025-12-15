Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA) elects new body for 2025-27

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The delegate session of the Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA) was held here on Saturday at Doomdooma Natya Mandir premises with President Dr Rishi Das in the chair.

Mukutraj Sharma, General Secretary, Assam Union of Working Journalists’ (AUWJ), who attended as observer, spoke at length on journalists’ rightful entitlements and the role of the AUWJ and the Indian Federation of Working Journalists.

Outgoing General Secretary Ranajyoti Neog presented the editorial report, while Treasurer Dinesh Goyal placed the financial report. After detailed discussions, both reports were unanimously adopted. Former President Anuj Kalita, former Vice-President Dhiren Deka of TDJA, and other senior journalists were present during the deliberations.

During the organizational discussions, representatives raised various issues concerning the journalist fraternity. Manoj Dutta, President, Doomdooma Press Club (DPC), Kamal Talukdar, President, Tinsukia Journalists’ Forum, and Shantanu Goswami, President, Saikhowa Press Club (SPC), offered suggestions on strengthening the organization. The meeting unanimously constituted a new executive committee of the TDJA for 2025–2027. Ranajyoti Neog of Margherita, who has served three terms as General Secretary, was unanimously elected President. Ratul Kalita (Kakopathar Press club) was elected Vice-President for a second term, while Biplab Chetia (Tinsukia Journalist Forum) was elected General Secretary.

Manoj Baruah (DPC), Pranjalpratim Bhuyan (Jagun Press Club), and Samarjyoti Gogoi (Sadiya Press Club) were elected assistant secretaries. Deben Deka (DPC) was elected Editor of the Association’s mouthpiece ‘Janadhwani,’ while Dinesh Goyal (DPC) was elected Treasurer, and Bikash Baruah Office Secretary. Executive Committee members include Prashanta Chetia (Margherita), Anil Sharma (Jagun), Arjun Mishra, Pramod Singh (Tinsukia), Bhaskarjyoti Bhuyan, Rishikesh Dutta (Kakopathar), Khagen Moran, Manoj Kumar Sahu (Saikhowa), and Samiran Bora (Doomdooma), and Dr Rishi Das (Ex-officio member). A Trust Committee was also formed with Ranjit Dutta as President and Krishna Upadhyay as Secretary.

The meeting laid special emphasis on professional security of journalists, training, ethical journalism, and addressing challenges posed by digital media. Speakers also stressed the need for a united and strong organizational stand on issues affecting journalists.

Addressing the gathering, newly-elected President Ranajyoti Neog said that the TDJA was not merely an organization but a strong platform to safeguard the rights, dignity, and self-respect of journalists of the district. Newly-elected General Secretary Biplab Chetia said that preserving the association’s legacy while working unitedly for journalists’ welfare would be the prime objective of the new committee.

