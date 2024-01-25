BIEO Assam arrests bank employee for Rs 37 lakh fraud

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Bureau of Investigations Economic Offences (BIEO) Assam arrested a former cashier of Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Debasish Gogoi, for misappropriating an amount of around Rs 37 lakh by fraudulently transferring and withdrawing the amount from dormant accounts of customers of the bank at different branches.

The arrest was made in a case registered at BIEO Police Station, Assam, vide BIEO PS Case No. 06/2022 U/S 120B/420/406/409/468 IPC, upon an FIR lodged by the General Manager, Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Bhangagarh, MSSR Road, Guwahati, alleging that then Office Assistant Debasish Gogoi had fraudulently transferred and withdrawn approximately Rs 37 lakh from various dormant accounts of customers of various branches of the bank.

BIEO Assam conducted an investigation and, based on its findings, gathered sufficient evidence from the records collected from the bank against Debasish Gogoi, age 34, S/O Late Jogen Chandra Gogoi of House No. 52, Azad Panigaon Road, and Village Rajkhowa Gaon in Lakhimpur district of Assam. He was brought to BIEO PS and interrogated in the case, wherein he admitted to his guilt. The BIEO’s investigation also substantiated his commission of the offence of fraudulent transfer of funds from various dormant accounts of customers of Thakurbari Branch, Machkhowa Branch, and Chandmari Branch during the period of 2018 to 2021 and finally misappropriating approximately Rs. 37 lakh from the bank.

Debasish Gogoi was subsequently arrested in the case and forwarded to judicial custody.