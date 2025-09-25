Big Breaking: Shyamkanu Mahanta Lands in Guwahati Amid Zubeen Garg Probe; High Security Deployed

Guwahati: Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser linked to the Northeast India Festival during which singer Zubeen Garg died, landed at Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati today. He is currently in the airport VIP lounge under watch, as authorities prepare for his potential arrest.

High security measures have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents or public unrest. The investigation into Garg’s death in Singapore continues to draw intense public attention, with fans and authorities closely monitoring developments.